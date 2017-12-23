Verdict will be in our favour: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of fodder scam result

Ahead of the special (CBI) court's verdict on fodder scam case, (RJD) leader on Saturday expressed confidence that his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, an accused in the case, will come out clean.

Interacting with the media, Tejashwi said the entire matter was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) propaganda to pull the (RJD) down.

"We trust the judiciary and hope the verdict will be in our favour. We hope that justice will prevail. Just like BJP's propaganda was busted in the 2G scam and Adarsh scam, a similar verdict will happen now," he said.

Tejashwi accused the BJP of practising vendetta politics and indulging in destroying the entire system.

A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce its verdict today in the

The RJD supremo, Prasad on Friday expressed hope that he would get a clean chit in the like other accused in the 2G and Adarsh scams.

"We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP's conspiracies work," Prasad said.

The relates to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from the Deoghar treasury.

Overall, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades.

Altogether, there were 34 accused in the case, out of which 11 died during the course of the trial and one turned CBI approver and admitted the crime.

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra has already been convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment in one of the five fodder scam cases.