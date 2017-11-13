Vested interests win, tweets Haryana IAS officer Khemka after 46th transfer

JUST IN
Khemka will now serve as principal secretary in Youth Affairs and Sports department, earlier held the charge of principal secretary in Social Justice and Empowerment Department

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Ashok Khemka
Out of the 13 IAS officers, who were transferred by the Haryana Government on Sunday, senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka's name stood out, as it was the 46th time in 23 years when he was meted out this after he exposed corruption in the departments he was posted in.

Khemka who held the charge of principal secretary, social justice and empowerment department, was transferred and posted as principal secretary, sports and youth affairs, the release said.

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company and realty major DLF.

Responding to this, Khemka told ANI, "The transfer is fine, if it has been done in public interest, but saddening if done for vested interests."

 "I feel as if a crash landing has happened, but I will overcome this. I will work in the new department with full energy," he added.

The 1991-batch-IAS officer, who has been transferred over 45 times during his nearly three-decade-long career, took to Twitter and said:


Among other IAS officers transferred were Sunil Kumar Gulati, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the fisheries department who has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi and coordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition, against a newly created post.

Shaleen, additional secretary, finance department, has been posted as director, medical education and research, Haryana, "in addition to his present duties", the release said.
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 13:31 IST

