Vested interests win, tweets Haryana IAS officer Khemka after 46th transfer

Out of the 13 IAS officers, who were transferred by the on Sunday, senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka's name stood out, as it was the 46th time in 23 years when he was meted out this after he exposed corruption in the departments he was posted in.



Khemka who held the charge of principal secretary, social justice and empowerment department, was transferred and posted as principal secretary, sports and youth affairs, the release said.

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company and realty major

Responding to this, Khemka told ANI, "The transfer is fine, if it has been done in public interest, but saddening if done for vested interests."

"I feel as if a crash landing has happened, but I will overcome this. I will work in the new department with full energy," he added.

The 1991-batch-IAS officer, who has been transferred over 45 times during his nearly three-decade-long career, took to Twitter and said:

So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Déjà vu. But this is temporary.

Will continue with renewed vigour and energy. — (@AshokKhemka_IAS) November 12, 2017

Among other transferred were Sunil Kumar Gulati, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the fisheries department who has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi and coordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition, against a newly created post.



Shaleen, additional secretary, finance department, has been posted as director, medical education and research, Haryana, "in addition to his present duties", the release said.