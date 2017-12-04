Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

veteran breathed his last on Monday evening. He was 79.

The actor had been suffering from an old-age related illness.

Earlier in March, 2016, the veteran actor was announced to be dead, but nephew and actor Rishi Kapoor dispelled the reports. He took to Twitter to announce that his uncle 'is doing well and hopes this puts an end to all speculations.'

Shashi Kapoor, the leading actor of the 70s, had worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Rekha, and various other A-list actors of the Indian He made his mark with classics like 'Namak Halaal', 'Satyam Shivan Sundaram', 'Deewar' and 'Waqt' among others.

He was conferred with the in 2011 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. He had also been awarded with three Awards, and many other honours.