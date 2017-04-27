Veteran actor Vinod Khanna cremated, Bollywood pays tribute

Family, friends and prominent personalities bid a tearful adieu to veteran as he was cremated here this evening.

Khanna's fans thronged the streets outside the Worli crematorium to catch a last glimpse of the actor, who died of at a hospital in Mumbai this morning at the age of 70.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance. Khanna's sons Rahul and Akshay performed the rituals there.

At 6 pm, Akshay lit the funeral pyre.

Actors and son Abhishek, Rishi Kapoor and brother Randhir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Kabir Bedi and Danny Denzongpa were among those who attended the funeral along with Gulzar, Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Taurani and Ramesh Sippy.

Khanna, once acknowledged as one of Bollywood's most handsome heroes, was born in Peshawar in present-day A sitting MP from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, he juggled his film and political career with equal ease.

He is best known for his roles in films such as "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Qurbaani", "Parvarish" and "Insaaf".