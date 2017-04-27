TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna cremated, Bollywood pays tribute

Khanna died of cancer on Thursday morning

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bollywood actor Akshay Khanna during the cremation of his father veteran actor Vinod Khanna in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Family, friends and prominent Bollywood personalities bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor Vinod Khanna as he was cremated here this evening.

Khanna's fans thronged the streets outside the Worli crematorium to catch a last glimpse of the actor, who died of cancer at a hospital in Mumbai this morning at the age of 70.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance. Khanna's sons Rahul and Akshay performed the rituals there.

At 6 pm, Akshay lit the funeral pyre.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek, Rishi Kapoor and brother Randhir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Kabir Bedi and Danny Denzongpa were among those who attended the funeral along with Gulzar, Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Taurani and Ramesh Sippy.

Khanna, once acknowledged as one of Bollywood's most handsome heroes, was born in Peshawar in present-day Pakistan. A sitting BJP MP from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, he juggled his film and political career with equal ease.

He is best known for his roles in films such as "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Qurbaani", "Parvarish" and "Insaaf".

