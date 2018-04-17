Veteran journalist Surendra Nihal Singh dies at 88 due to illness

Veteran S passed away here today following illness, his family members said.

Singh, 88, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

He was ill for quite some time. But he turned critically ill for the past one week, Indu Nihal Singh, his sister-in-law said.

The veteran will be cremated here tomorrow, she added.

S had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times.

He is survived by four sisters.