Veteran journalist Surendra Nihal Singh dies at 88 due to illness

S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Veteran journalist Nihal Singh

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh passed away here today following illness, his family members said.

Singh, 88, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

He was ill for quite some time. But he turned critically ill for the past one week, Indu Nihal Singh, his sister-in-law said.

The veteran journalist will be cremated here tomorrow, she added.

S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times.

He is survived by four sisters.
First Published: Tue, April 17 2018. 01:37 IST

