President poll: 99.5% vote, result on Thursday
Business Standard

Vice President of India: Venkaiah, Gopalkrishna to submit nomination today

The Opposition named Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a former governor, as their vice presidential candidate

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Venkaiah Naidu- NDA Candidate For Vice President Elections 2017
Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice Presidential candidates M Venkaiah Naidu, representing the ruling National Democratic Alliance and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and the Opposition's candidate will be filing their nominations for the post today.

The Opposition named Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a former governor, as their vice presidential candidate, last week, while Venkaiah Naidu was named as NDA's candidate on Monday.

The last date for making nominations for the August 5 vice presidential elections is ending on Tuesday, July 18, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Counting for vice presidential elections would take place on August 5.

The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.

