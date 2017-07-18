Vice President of India: Venkaiah, Gopalkrishna to submit nomination today

Vice Presidential candidates M Venkaiah Naidu, representing the ruling Democratic Alliance and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and the Opposition's candidate will be filing their nominations for the post today.

The Opposition named Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a former governor, as their vice presidential candidate, last week, while was named as NDA's candidate on Monday.

The last date for making nominations for the August 5 is ending on Tuesday, July 18, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Counting for would take place on August 5.

The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.