Vice President of India: Venkaiah, Gopalkrishna to submit nomination today

-
ALSO READM Venkaiah Naidu named NDA's Vice-Presidential choice, announces Amit Shah BJP to name VP candidate today, Venkaiah Naidu emerges frontrunner Presidential elections 2017: NDA to pick its VP candidate today Venkaiah Naidu named NDA candidate for Vice-Presidential election 2017 Mahatma grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi Opposition's Vice-President candidate
-
Vice Presidential candidates M Venkaiah Naidu, representing the ruling National Democratic Alliance and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and the Opposition's candidate will be filing their nominations for the post today.
The Opposition named Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a former governor, as their vice presidential candidate, last week, while Venkaiah Naidu was named as NDA's candidate on Monday.
The last date for making nominations for the August 5 vice presidential elections is ending on Tuesday, July 18, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission.
Counting for vice presidential elections would take place on August 5.
The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU