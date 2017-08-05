Vice Presidential election 2017: 90.83% voting till 1 pm, says Mukul Pandey

About 90.83 per cent votes were cast till 1 pm in Vice-Presidential elections, says Assistant Returning Officer Mukul Pandey.



MPs queued up outside House on Saturday to elect the country's next Vice-President, with Prime Minister being the first to cast his vote.

The voting began at 10 am.

The counting of votes will be done in the evening. The results would be announced later on Saturday.

NDA candidate M. is contesting against Opposition nominee

The electoral college comprising 790 members of both Houses of will vote till 5 pm.

The ruling combine made last minute arrangements to muster maximum support, with Modi giving a pep talk to MPs, including those from parties outside the NDA, at a dinner hosted by him on Friday.

In an effective electoral college of 787 members, Naidu seems to be in a comfortable position as the NDA has a clear majority in the and has the support of some political parties from the south.

Naidu expressed confidence on Saturday, just minutes before polling began, that majority parties will vote for him.

The currently has 545 members and the 244. The has two vacancies, while the has one vacancy.

According to BJP officials, apart from the NDA's 81 members and 338 members, members of both Houses — of the AIADMK (50), YSR Congress (10) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (14) will also vote in favour of Naidu.

With around support of 493 members, Naidu is all set to cross the magic figure of 394. However, BJP leaders are hopeful of crossing the 500 mark.

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a former Governor and a diplomat, has the support of the Congress, the Left parties, Nationalist Congress Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Conference.

Janata Dal-United, which is now a part of NDA, had announced support for Gandhi and is likely to vote in his favour.