Vice Presidential election 2017: I am a non-party man, says Venkaiah Naidu

NDA's nominee Saturday said he is now a "non-party man" and exuded confidence in getting support from Members of (MPs) casting their vote to elect the Vice-President of the country.



"There is no my party or your party. Now I am a non-party man. The majority of political parties in are supporting my candidature. I am confident that they will all vote in the election," he told reporters.



Naidu said he is known to all his MPs in both and "That is why I am not campaigning also or canvassing also. I have written a polite letter to everybody. The response is very good. People are appreciative of my letter. I am confident they will all support me," he said.Naidu is pitted against the Opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi in the"I don't want to make any comments against anybody. I am not contesting against any body. I am contesting for the vice-president of nominated by a number of political parties. My contest is not against any individual or any party," Naidu said.He said it is better to avoid talking of politics on this as this was not a party but for the "august post of vice-president of India".Naidu, who is a member, also cast his vote.The opposition's candidate Gandhi said the most important issue before the country is of social cohesion and growing intolerance."There is a growing intolerance amongst people. And it is not their own intolerance because our people are a very tolerant people. Our people do not want any friction. They want to live in peace and harmony," he said.

The winner of the polls will be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of the

The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10.

According to the Commission officials, the voting will begin on Friday at 10 am and will carry on till 5 pm The counting of votes will start at 7 pm and the result will be declared Saturday evening.