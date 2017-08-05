Vice Presidential election 2017: Not competing against anyone, says Naidu

Ahead of the Vice-Presidential elections on Saturday, Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate M. said that he is not competing against an individual or party but is solely focused on contesting for the post of the Vice-President of

M. is pitted against Opposition parties' nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the post of the Vice-President as the term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, comes to an end on August 10.

Speaking to the media before casting his vote, Naidu said, "Most of the political parties are supporting my candidature. Hopefully it'll be fine",

Naidu said that his sole focus is to contest for the post of the Vice-President rather than competing against anyone.

He added, "I am known to all my members of in both the houses. That's why I am not even campaigning. I have written a polite letter to everyone and the response has been very good."

The NDA on Friday expressed confidence over winning the Vice Presidential polls and said their nominee M. will do justice to the post.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told media that he was sure of Naidu's victory.

"I am sure of the victory. I hope that all members will vote. All NDA partners and Prime Minister have described Venkaiah as unique personality. He will do justice for the post that he would hold from today," Javadekar said.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also lauded Naidu and said he would strengthen the democratic principles as of and Chairman of

Voting for Vice Presidential elections has started at the House complex on 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The counting of votes will begin after polling and the results will be declared by 7 pm. The one who bags 50 per cent plus one vote of the total valid votes cast will win the poll.