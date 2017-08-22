Victory for women: AIMWPLB on triple talaq verdict

The All Personal Board and the All Shia Personal Board on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme judgement on triple talaq, terming it as a victory of and in the country.



The decision, they said, has given new hope to



"The Supreme decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All Personal Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the of"We hope that will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to even though "there is no provision of in Islam"."This discriminatory arrangement is made by so-called religious leaders and it has harmed the lives of lakhs of women...The decision has given new hope to Muslim women," she said.The Supreme by a majority verdict today ruled that the practice of through among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional" and held that it is against the basic tenets ofAsking the government to enact a new without harming the Sharia, she hoped that a new legislation will be brought without any pressure to ensure welfare and prosperity ofThe All Shia Personal Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas too welcomed the decision, saying it will help end of in the name of"There was no arrangement of in the times of Holy Prophet...We want a strong legislation against ..A similar to the one against the practice of Sati," he said.The All Muslim Personal Board General secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani, however, refused to comment on the verdict saying, the board will sit together and decide on the future steps in this matter.