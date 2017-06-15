Video: Maharashtra Congress MLA thrashes farmer over land dispute

Even as the assuaged the anger of farmers by waiving off their loans, a video of a farmer getting beaten up by from Sillod along with his supporters has gone viral.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi allegedly beat up farmers over a land dispute.

When asked the reason behind it, Nabi told ANI, "The land belongs to Dalit brothers. I don't have any connection with it. The situation at that time was such that I had to take that step."





This incident comes at a time when the farmers have been agitating across the country for loan waivers and better for their produce.

On June 1, farmers from the Ahmednagar district went on a strike followed by many farmers groups in other parts, who tried to suspend vegetable and milk supply to

Last week, a farmer in the Solapur district, before ending his life due to debt, wrote that unless the Chief Minister visits his farm, his body should not be cremated.

Also, Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur has become the epicentre of a farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144 and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

Section 144 was later revoked ahead of the visit of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to the families of the deceased.