Vijay Gokhale replaces S Jaishankar as Foreign Secretary of India

The government on Monday announced the appointment of Vijay Keshav Gokhale, former ambassador in Beijing, as the new to replace S. Jaishankar who retires on January 28.

The appointment of Gokhale, currently Secretary (Economic Relations), was cleared by the Appoinments Committee of the Cabinet, an official statement said.

Gokhale is a 1981 batch officer of the and has served Indian embassies in Germany and Malaysia.

He will take over from Jaishankar who was appointed on January 29, 2015, for two years and given a one-year extension in January last year.