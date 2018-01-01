Vijay Gokhale replaces S Jaishankar as Foreign Secretary of India

-
ALSO READForeign Secy S Jaishankar to brief MPs on India-China standoff Doklam: China rejects Jaishankar's remarks, wants Indian troops to retreat India-China should approach each other with strategic maturity: Jaishankar SAARC is a 'jammed' vehicle: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Ajit Doval's 'double squeeze' strategy against us will fail: Pak
-
The government on Monday announced the appointment of Vijay Keshav Gokhale, former ambassador in Beijing, as the new Foreign Secretary to replace S. Jaishankar who retires on January 28.
The appointment of Gokhale, currently Secretary (Economic Relations), was cleared by the Appoinments Committee of the Cabinet, an official statement said.
Gokhale is a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service and has served Indian embassies in Germany and Malaysia.
He will take over from Jaishankar who was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years and given a one-year extension in January last year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU