JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif calls PM Modi an 'elected terrorist'
Business Standard

Vijay Mallya arrested and then granted bail in money laundering case

ED had filed fresh affidavit under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Press Trust of India 

Vijay Mallya
Former Indian politician and billionaire businessman Vijay Mallya

  • ALSO READ

    Vijay Mallya held guilty of contempt; SC asks him to appear in person After Kingfisher villa, ED seizes Vijay Mallya's Rs 100-cr Mumbai farmhouse It's unpleasant to read things being written about dad: Vijay Mallya's son Missing India, Vijay Mallya? There is nothing to miss, says he Mallya forbidden from leaving UK: What we know about the extradition case

  • BS POLL

    Does the second arrest in a year of Vijay Mallya in the UK raise hopes of his extradition to India?

    • Yes
    • No
    • Can't Say

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been arrested in a second money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Tuesday.

He was later released on bail.
 
The 61-year-old businessman, already out on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Metropolitan Police earlier this year, will be appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London this afternoon.
 
"Vijay Mallya has been arrested on money laundering charges and will be appearing in court today," a CPS spokesperson said.
 
The case is being probed by the ED and the central probe agency has already filed a charge sheet against him and others in a Mumbai court.
 
The CPS will be arguing the case against Mallya on behalf of the Indian government.
 
Chief Magistrate Emma Louise Arbuthnot has been hearing Mallya's extradition case at Westminster Magistrates' Court on his previous arrest warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April.
 
Mallya's trial in that case is scheduled for two weeks, starting December 4.
 
It remains to be seen if both cases will be clubbed together, which may lead to a delay in the trial date. 
First Published: Tue, October 03 2017. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements