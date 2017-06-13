Vijay Mallya denies all allegations before the extradition hearing in UK

-
He said he does not like being called a 'chor' and that media is exaggerating the issue.
In the video, Mallya can be seen denying all the allegations against him.
#WATCH I deny all allegations, I have enough evidence to prove my case in court,says Vijay Mallya on arrival in London court pic.twitter.com/n5U0sNHIhY— ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017
His son Sidhharth Mallya also arrived at the court.
Vijay Mallya also said, he ahs enough evidence to prove his case and he would receive a fair trail. He added that he was happy to be on the court.
The 61-year-old former chief of erstwhile Kingfisher airlines has been out on bail since his arrest in April and will today find out the timetable to be set by the judge to hear the arguments for and against his extradition in what is referred to as a "case management hearing".
Mallya is appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court here for his extradition case hearing.
