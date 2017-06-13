Vijay Mallya denies all allegations before the extradition hearing in UK





The 61-year-old former chief of erstwhile Kingfisher airlines has been out on bail since his arrest in April and will today find out the timetable to be set by the judge to hear the arguments for and against his extradition in what is referred to as a "case management hearing". Vijay Mallya, appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court, said, "I deny all allegations, I have enough evidence to prove my case in court."He said he does not like being called a 'chor' and that media is exaggerating the issue.In the video, Mallya can be seen denying all the against him.His son Sidhharth Mallya also arrived at the court.Vijay Mallya also said, he ahs enough evidence to prove his case and he would receive a fair trail. He added that he was happy to be on the court.The 61-year-old former chief of erstwhile Kingfisher airlines has been out on bail since his arrest in April and will today find out the timetable to be set by the judge to hear the arguments for and against his extradition in what is referred to as a "case management hearing".



Mallya is appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court here for his extradition case hearing.



"When the case returns to court, the District Judge is likely to set down a timetable for the service of any evidence to be submitted by either side in the proceedings, and list a date for a final hearing.

"There might be a few more hearings in this case in the coming months to deal with case management or any issues that arise, before the final hearing takes place, at which the full arguments from both sides, in this case, will be heard by the District Judge," explained Jasvinder Nakhwal, partner at Peters and Peters Solicitors LLP and member of the UK's Extradition Lawyers Association.

