Vijay Mallya 'intends to attend' all Team India Champions Trophy matches

After being spotted attending the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, absconding businessman has said that he intends to attend all the games to cheer the team.

"Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the v Pakistan match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the team," Mallya tweeted.

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the team. — (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

Currently out on bail, the liquor baron was spotted in VIP stand enjoying the match at Edgbaston.

The 61-year-old was arrested by the British authorities in April on India's extradition request in connection with a Rs. 900 crore loan default case of IDBI Bank being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He was released on bail within hours by a London court.

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs. 9,000 crore, including interest to various banks, had fled on March 2 last year.

The CBI has two cases against him--one related to the IDBI Bank case and the other related to a loan default of over Rs. 6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint from a State Bank of India-led consortium.