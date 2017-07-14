Vijay Mallya laundered over Rs 1,300 cr through 13 shell companies: ED

The has said that baron laundered over Rs 1,300 crore through 13 shell companies in US, Ireland, and



The agency has made this indictment against Mallya in its charge sheet filed on June 14 in the case involving a loan of about Rs 900 crore from IDBI-KFA The charge sheet has indicted eight other people too for their alleged roles in the case.



The 57-page charge sheet or prosecution complaint, with voluminous annexures, was filed under various sections of the Prevention of Act (PMLA) before a special anti- here.The ED has also said that these shell companies had no actual activities and was fully controlled by Mallya with former employees of UB group being its directors.The agency said the only purpose of these companies were to either obtain loan or launder money. The agency also said Mallya has huge in the in the name of his daughters - Leana and Tanya.The had registered a criminal case in this deal last year under the and has attached worth over Rs 9,600 crore till now.The total loan sanctioned and disbursed by the to KFA was Rs 860.92 crore.The ED said its "money trail analysis revealed that out of the total loan of Rs 860.92 crore, sanctioned and disbursed by IDBI, Rs 423 crore has been remitted out of India.The said payments were shown to be made towards aircraft rental leasing and maintenance, servicing and spare parts."The agency is expected to soon file a supplementary charge sheet in this case.He has been in the UK since March 2016 and was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an warrant on April 18 this year.The Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing into the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)