Vijay Mallya plays 'innocence' card, talks of 'witch-hunt'

Beleaguered liquor baron has claimed "innocence" in the alleged funds diversion related to the now-defunct (KFA), saying nothing has come out finally against him from a court.

"Till this minute, there is no final judicial determination on what owes to banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial," Mallya tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Mallya raised concerns over the media coverage of the recent developments and said his "innocence prevails" till he is proven guilty by any court.

"In our country, I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence," said Mallya.



Till this minute there is no final judicial determination on what owes to Banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial. — (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017 In our Country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence — (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017 Yet it is reported that I have fled or run away owing money to Banks that I never ever borrowed in the first place. — (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017 On January 25, market regulator had barred Mallya and six others from the securities market in a case related to alleged funds diversions from United Spirits, a company which the tycoon promoted before selling it to Diageo. "Yet, it is reported that I have fled or run away owing money to banks that I never ever borrowed in the first place."On January 25, market regulator had barred Mallya and six others from the securities market in a case related to alleged funds diversions from United Spirits, a company which the tycoon promoted before selling it to Diageo.

He had resigned as director and chairman of USL in March 2016.

On Thursday, in a series of tweets, Mallya had alleged that there is a witch-hunt against him by the government.

"I am kind of getting used to these witch-hunts coming from all directions with no legal basis whatsoever. Shows what government machinery can do," Mallya tweeted.

Claiming that "was a great public utility service connecting India like never before", he said, "It was not my private toy."

Mallya, who is now staying in London, also scoffed at suggestions that he had fled the country in the wake of the investigations against him, saying his departure was "nothing sudden. I have been a non-resident since 1988".