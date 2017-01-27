Vijay Mallya plays 'innocence' card, talks of 'witch-hunt'

-
-
Till this minute there is no final judicial determination on what KFA owes to Banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017
In our Country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017
On January 25, market regulator Sebi had barred Mallya and six others from the securities market in a case related to alleged funds diversions from United Spirits, a company which the tycoon promoted before selling it to Diageo.
Yet it is reported that I have fled or run away owing money to Banks that I never ever borrowed in the first place.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017
