Vijender beats Zulpikar in WBO Asia Pacific, calls for Indo-China peace

Soon after getting the better of his Chinese opponent at 'Battleground Asia', India's star boxer on Saturday called for peace, even as Indian and Chinese troops are locked into a standoff over the disputed near the Sikkim border.



Singh's stature grew a few notches as he outslugged Maimaitiali in a close bout to annex the title.



It was 'double delight' for fans as Singh also snatched the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title from the Chinese."I want to give back this belt to Zulpikar. I hope for peace at the border and the message is about peace. That is most important," Singh, an Olympic bronze medallist, said after his bout.It was the 32-year-old's ninth successive win in his professional career.Earlier, while had commented that "Chinese products don't last long" prior to his bout, Zulpikar's spirited show left him surprised."I was under the impression that the Chinese would not last long, but he has left me surprised with the way he fought," Vijender said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)