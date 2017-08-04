Vijender Singh's Mumbai duel with Zulpikar Maimaitiali

Chances are that Vijender Singh’s wife has never heard of Mae Fox. On June 13, 1935, Fox saw her husband, James J Braddock, bring America to its feet at a time when the Great Depression had forced it on its knees. Braddock did so in a rousingly barbaric world heavyweight title fight against Max Baer. But Fox didn’t actually “see” Braddock; tales of his unforeseen valiance were only tricking in through the radio. She couldn’t get herself to go to Madison Square Garden that evening in the torrid anticipation that her husband was going to get ...