'Vikram Vedha', 'Baahubali 2' among IMDb's top-10 Indian films of 2017

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

R Madhavan-starrer crime thriller "Vikram Vedha" and "Baahubali 2" have been voted by the viewers as IMDb's top Indian movies of 2017.

The third movie in the list is "Arjun Reddy".


Bollywood makes an appearance on the fourth spot with Aamir Khan's "Secret Superstar". It is followed by "Hindi Medium", "The Ghazi Attack", "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha" and "Jolly LLB 2".

Tamil film "Mersal" and "The Great Father" complete the top-10 list on the website.

These 10 films had the highest ratings by IMDb users.

"Fans worldwide demonstrated interest in a diverse set of Indian movies, from 'Vikram Vedha' to 'The Great Father'. It is interesting to note that films based on classics and mythology, as well as those based on contemporary issues, emerged as the two prominent themes of 2017," said Neha Gureja, IMDb's Head of Audience Development.

"Socially-conscious movies such as 'Secret Superstar', 'Hindi Medium', 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' and 'Mersal' resonated among users," Gureja said.

First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 02:23 IST

