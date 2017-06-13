Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such proposal

Alwar District Collector Rajan Vishal also said there was no such proposal

A in Rajasthan's Mewat region will be named after US President Donald Trump, a top Indian sociologist and social worker has said, prompting the state government to rule out any such plan.



"I announce to name one in as Trump Village," Sulabh International founder and chief said at a community event organised in the suburbs of DC.



This, he said, is part of his effort to enhance



However, the Rajasthan government officials have said there is no such proposal with the government to rename any after the name of the US president.



"It is the government which renames a and there is laid down procedures for that. As of now, there is no such proposal with the department to name a after the us president. I have nothing to comment on what Mr Pathak has said," Alok, Rajasthan government's principal secretary of the revenue department, told PTI in Jaipur.



Mewat region falls under Alwar district and the Alwar District Collector Rajan Vishal also said there was no such proposal.



"The competence of renaming a lies with the government and no private man can do that. We have no such proposal or request in this regard," Vishal said.



Giving a presentation to local community and political leaders in the US, Pathak said that he is working to provide affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses and end the practice of manual scavenging.



In his address, he urged the Indian-American community to help realise the goal of sanitation and cleanliness in The cost of one toilet ranges from $25 to $500, depending on nature of construction. Technology remains the same, he said.



Republican leader from Virginia, Ed Gillespie, who is running for Virginia Governor, highlighted the role the Indian American community plays in the US, adding "the US has a very strong relationship with "



He and other local politicians also explored the option of adopting the technology of Sulabh international in Virginia and Maryland.



"Rural areas of Virginia have a problem in building toilets and its maintenance cost is very high. Several officials from both Virginia and Maryland have expressed their interest in adopting it locally so as to bring the cost down," said Virginia Republican Puneet Ahluwalia.



Congresswoman Barbara Comstock also felicitated Pathak on the occasion.

