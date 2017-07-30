Villagers protest in Mathura, demand rescue of kidnapped girl

-
Residents of Gantholi village held a demonstration in front of the Goverdhan Police Station on Saturday demanding that a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday, be rescued quickly.
The demonstration was called off after the police assured that they will rescue the girl within two days, former RLD district president Deepak Chaudhary said.
"The villagers have been assured that the girl will be traced and rescued within two days," SHO Kamlesh Singh said.
The demonstrators alleged that the police had taken no efforts to trace the girl, who was kidnapped on July 26 afternoon, from the Gantholi.
The police, however, refuted the allegation.
