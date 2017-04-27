TRENDING ON BS
Twitter mourns death of Vinod Khanna

For almost five decades, Vinod Khanna ruled the Hindi film world

New Delhi 

File picture of Vinod Khanna

Veteran Bollywood actor and former union Minister Vinod Khanna passed away this morning at the age of 70. The actor, also a BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, was reportedly battling bladder cancer for quite some time now.

Khanna was hospitalised over a month ago for cancer but the family had remained tight-lipped.



Khanna is survived by his former wife Geetanjali and their sons Akshaye and Rahul, who are now actors, and his present wife Kavita and son Sakshi and daughter Shraddha. Vinod Khanna was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in the first week of April.

In a brief statement, the hospital said Khanna breathed his last at 11.20 a.m. due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

For almost five decades, Vinod Khanna ruled the Hindi film world with his lush sideburns and dimpled chin, despite an active career in politics that began in 1997. He appeared in 141 films between 1968 and 2013 and also forayed into politics by joining the BJP. He was Minister of State for Tourism and Culture in 2002.

Here’s how Twitter reacted on Vinod Khanna’s death:

