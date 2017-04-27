Twitter mourns death of Vinod Khanna

For almost five decades, Vinod Khanna ruled the Hindi film world

Veteran Bollywood actor and former union Minister passed away this morning at the age of 70. The actor, also a BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, was reportedly battling bladder cancer for quite some time now.



Khanna was hospitalised over a month ago for cancer but the family had remained tight-lipped.



Khanna is survived by his former wife Geetanjali and their sons Akshaye and Rahul, who are now actors, and his present wife Kavita and son Sakshi and daughter Shraddha. was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in the first week of April.



In a brief statement, the hospital said Khanna breathed his last at 11.20 a.m. due to advanced bladder carcinoma.



For almost five decades, ruled the Hindi film world with his lush sideburns and dimpled chin, despite an active career in politics that began in 1997. He appeared in 141 films between 1968 and 2013 and also forayed into politics by joining the BJP. He was Minister of State for Tourism and Culture in 2002.



Here’s how Twitter reacted on Vinod Khanna’s death:



Absolute favorite, the most handsome and more importantly a better politician among other actor turned MPs. #VinodKhanna #Goodbye — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 27, 2017





RIP #VinodKhanna. Losing him is sad enough. Sadder still that in his last days, his privacy was invaded in such a horrendous fashion. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) April 27, 2017



#VinodKhanna was always very poised.

And had such control on screen.

Had a great career.

And, some stellar roles.

Rest in peace, sir. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 27, 2017



Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Unbelievable loss. Deepest condolences on the passing away of a wonderful man and such a jubilant being #VinodKhanna ji.

RIP. pic.twitter.com/jkx0m2cOJa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 27, 2017

I deeply mourn the demise of senior @BJP4India parliamentarian Vinod Khanna, a versatile film personality and a great human being — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 27, 2017

#VinodKhanna ji had a magnetic charm & persona. Both on & off screen. He was kind, affectionate & helpful. Loved his panther like walk. ???????? pic.twitter.com/q01Hmqxbdp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 27, 2017

My heartfelt condolences on the demise of great actor and #BJP MP Shri #VinodKhanna ji. May his soul rest in peace. — Radha Mohan Singh (@RadhamohanBJP) April 27, 2017

My prayers for the departed soul of #VinodKhanna . He was an actor and a politician par excellene. He will live in our memories forever. — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) April 27, 2017

Very Sad to know of the demise of veteran actor & BJP MP Sh Vinod Khanna! May God rest his soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/Ig9ARGajct — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) April 27, 2017

BS Web Team