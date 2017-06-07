Violence and arson in MP, farmers say eight killed in Mandsaur firing

Fresh violence broke out on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh, a day after security forces fired at protesting killing up to eight of them and sparking tensions across the state.

Defying curfew, hundreds of took to the streets in district where police opened fire on Tuesday at a mob of peasants, leaving five dead according to official count and eight according to farmer outfits.

And some 200 km away, a group of marched to a police station in district and set fire to an unspecified number of vehicles parked there on Wednesday.

The then stopped two buses and 10 other vehicles plying on the Indore- highway and torched them. But none of the occupants was hurt.

Farmers' agitation in turns violent as they torch trucks in district on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Officials in said Chief Minister was keeping Prime Minister informed about the situation. He also held a meeting with his senior ministers to discuss ways to restore peace.

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh had on Tuesday denied the police opened fire but he did not reiterate this on Wednesday as he met senior police officials.

Hundreds of angry on Wednesday continued to block roads and also attacked two senior officials at

District Magistrate Swatantra Kumar Singh and Indore Superintendent of Police O P Tripathi were roughed up when they reached Barkheda Pant where the were squatting on a road with the body of one of those killed on Tuesday.

Singh and Tripathi wanted to persuade the to end their protest but the attempt backfired.

"The situation is tense but under control," a senior official said on Wednesday.Singh was chased by the farmers, with some repeatedly hitting him on the head. Tripathi had a tough time too. Police reinforcements which rushed to the spot rescued both the officials.

The administration in on Wednesday barred politicians, including those from the and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, from visiting the troubled areas, saying this would only fuel more unrest.

The allege that the Police and the (CRPF) deliberately opened fire at them on Tuesday when they were protesting demanding that their loans be written off and their produce be bought by the government at a fair price.

At least seven were also wounded in the police firing. Police said it were the who triggered the violence.

Farmers' agitation turns violent as they torch trucks at Mhow- Highway in district of on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

The retaliated by torching more than 30 vehicles. In a bid to control the situation, authorities imposed curfew late on Tuesday in parts of

An official said the curfew would remain in force until further orders.

Leaders of three farmers' organisations alleged in Indore that the number of people killed in police firing was eight and not five. One of the dead was a college student.

Students and activists protesting against the killing of six in police firing incident, at MP Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Representatives of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, the and the accused the government of spreading lies about the

founder Kedar Sirohi said: "By branding us anti-social elements, the government is adding fuel to the fire. On the one hand, the government has unleashed repression on us, and on the other, it is trying to defame us."

Sirohi warned that if the situation did not change immediately, the would resort to a "jail bharo" campaign across the state.

"And in all the 53,000 villages of the state, we will take out a mock funeral of the Chief Minister."

The extended support to a shutdown called by in on Wednesday.

Reports from said the strike evoked a varying response in Bhopal, Jhabua, and

in have been on strike from June 1 to June 10 in support of their demands.