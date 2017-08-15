Violence in the name of faith not acceptable: PM Modi in I-Day speech

Prime Minister today asserted that in the name of faith is "not acceptable" and described casteism and communalism as "poison" for the country.

The comments assume significance in the backdrop of incidents of lynchings by vigilantes.

" in the name of faith is not acceptable in the country," Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Pitching for harmony and peace, he said " Jodo" (connect India) should be the slogan like " chhodo" (Quit India) was during the freedom struggle.

Describing casteism and communalism as "poison" in the society, Modi said such problems cannot benefit the country in any way.

Underlining that is the land of and Lord Buddha, he said the culture of the country is to take everyone along on the path of development.

"Therefore, cannot be emphasised in the name of faith," he said.

