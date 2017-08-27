Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat address

Those who take the law in their hands and resort to violence will not be spared, Prime Minister said on Sunday, in an apparent reference to the violence in Haryana.

Without mentioning the Friday violence that left 36 people dead after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Singh in a rape and sexual exploitation case, the Prime Minister said: "India is the land of Lord Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and no act of violence is acceptable."

"It is natural to be worried when we hear instances of violence. Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are," said Modi in his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

He said non-violence has been the foundation of the country for ages.

"I had said it from the Red Fort (in Independence Day speech) that in the name of faith, violence will not be tolerated. Whether the faith is religious, political or in favour of an individual or a tradition, nobody has the right to take the law into his own hands in the name of faith," the prime minister declared.

"I want to assure the country that no country, no government can tolerate anybody taking the law into their hands, whether it is an individual or a group. Everybody will have to bow before the law. The law will determine accountability and the guilty will be punished," he asserted.