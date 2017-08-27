Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat address

-
Those who take the law in their hands and resort to violence will not be spared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, in an apparent reference to the violence in Haryana.
Without mentioning the Friday violence that left 36 people dead after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape and sexual exploitation case, the Prime Minister said: "India is the land of Lord Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and no act of violence is acceptable."
"It is natural to be worried when we hear instances of violence. Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are," said Modi in his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".
