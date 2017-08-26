Did Ram Rahim Singh teach violence to his followers? Twitter reactions

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a 2002 rape case in Panchkula on Friday led to unprecedented violence across Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with Dera Sacha Sauda supporters torching cars, buses, railway coaches, fire tenders, petrol pumps and buildings. Thirty-one people have reportedly lost their lives so far with more than 250 injured in Panchkula.

While many feel that justice has been served, apparently there are many who would disagree to it. These are the same people who have been flooding the Twitter and Facebook from the past few days with the hashtag WeSupportMSG.

Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Twinkle Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and others took to Twitter to share their reactions to the entire incident.



“Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW,” wrote Anupam Kher.

