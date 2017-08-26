JUST IN
Dera violence: Panchkula residents angry with CM Khattar
Business Standard

Did Ram Rahim Singh teach violence to his followers? Twitter reactions

While many feel that justice has been served, apparently there are many who would disagree to it

New Delhi 

Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a helicopter in which he was flown from to Rohtak to be lodged in the district jail on Friday Photo: PTI

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a 2002 rape case in Panchkula on Friday led to unprecedented violence across Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with Dera Sacha Sauda supporters torching cars, buses, railway coaches, fire tenders, petrol pumps and buildings. Thirty-one people have reportedly lost their lives so far with more than 250 injured in Panchkula.

While many feel that justice has been served, apparently there are many who would disagree to it. These are the same people who have been flooding the Twitter and Facebook from the past few days with the hashtag WeSupportMSG.

Here are some tweets by Gurmeet Ram Rahim's fan



Many others, including politicians were proud of the CBI court's ruling on the guru-turned-rapist










Bollywood celebrities too rejoiced over the verdict

Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Twinkle Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and others took to Twitter to share their reactions to the entire incident.
 
“Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW,” wrote Anupam Kher.
 
“To all those on the rampage and all those allowing it to continue, please try and imagine what the victims must feel seeing the violence in support of their rapist. Put yourself in their position for a minute and picture how sad, maybe even scared, they must feel right now. I assume you, his followers, were taught the meaning and value of compassion. If so, now’s the time for you to exercise it and show us that Ram Rahim did do something good.” said Farhan in a note to his fans.

