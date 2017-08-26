Did Ram Rahim Singh teach violence to his followers? Twitter reactions

#RamRahimSingh @Gurmeetramrahim ji has given his whole life in the welfare of society. Ppl should see what all he has done for this country.— preeeti (@insanpreetigup3) August 25, 2017
#WeSupportMSG & will support forever!#RamRahimSingh Ji has always promoted truth since last 50 years & today truth needs to be justified!— Salonii (@saloniradhainsa) August 25, 2017
Many others, including politicians were proud of the CBI court's ruling on the guru-turned-rapist
Triple Talaaq abolished, Right to Privacy declared as a fundamental right, Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted. This is the India i wanna live in.— Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) August 25, 2017
This is what Indian people do when they reach any baba #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/eoG37Kdt2y— sandip wagh (@iSandipwagh) August 26, 2017
Cataract is the second biggest cause of blindness.— sachin chauhan (@sachinc767) August 26, 2017
Religion remain the first. #RamRahimSingh #Deraviolence
AK-47 & Guns recovered from #RamRahimSingh If he was not arrested few more years Brahmos & Aghni might have joined inventory. #Deraviolence— Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) August 26, 2017
Why is #RamRahimSingh not taken to jail like this? pic.twitter.com/N1qFBnSmgi— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 25, 2017
PM Modi should sack his Haryana CM for gross dereliction of duty. The CM had more than enough time to prepare for this eventuality.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 25, 2017
#RamRahimSingh Hats off to the women who stood strongly against the rapist baba.Thats a real big win for women very inspiring— vasundhara srinivas (@vasundharasri) August 25, 2017
The mere fact that followers have started rampage to destroy public and property proves what Ass Baba is. Hail judiciary. #GURMEETRAMRAHIM— Major D. P. Singh (@MajDPSingh) August 25, 2017
When it was about #TripleTalaq they claimed to be Women Rights Champions. When #GurmeetRamRahim raped women, they supported him. Hypocrites— IbneBattuta (@ibnebattuta) August 26, 2017
Bollywood celebrities too rejoiced over the verdict
#RamRahimVerdict #Haryana pic.twitter.com/mmj3xxzoXN— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 25, 2017
Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers looking for the sun,forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light!— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 26, 2017
Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 25, 2017
Frauds.Blind faith in con people.Government must punish these fraudsters.Sukhwinder Kaur(Radhema)Gurmeet,Asaram,Nityananda.All Criminals! pic.twitter.com/1Sm2gqagBq— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017
