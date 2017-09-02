Violent suppression won't be tolerated: Narendra Modi

When on the one hand, a sense of festivity pervades the land, on the other, news of violence comes in from one part of the country — it is only natural to be concerned. Ours is the country of Buddha and Gandhi, it is the land of Sardar Patel, who gave up his all for the unity of the nation. For centuries, our forefathers have imbibed community values, non-violence, mutual respect — these are inherent to us. We have been hearing and saying Ahimsa Paramo Dharma from our childhood. In my address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I had said that violence in the name of faith ...