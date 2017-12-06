JUST IN
Business Standard

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to tie the knot? Rumours untrue, says source

There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage), says spokesperson

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in an advertisement

Reports of actor Anushka Sharma getting married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli next week are untrue, the Bollywood star's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The denial came after several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan.


"There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson told PTI.

In October, a newspaper had reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The rumours intensified after Virat was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.

First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 17:45 IST

