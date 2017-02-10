Virat Kohli completes record double ton as India amass 620/6 at tea

Skipper struck a record-breaking fourth double hundred in as many to help reach an imposing 620 for six at tea, on the second day of the one-off Test against

En route to his 204, Kohli surpassed the legendary Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, both of whom had three double hundreds in successive

Kohli's four double hundreds have now come against West Indies (200), New Zealand (211), England (235) and now

The good news for was that their two comeback men Ajinkya Rahane (82, 133 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (83 batting, 124 balls) justified the faith shown in their abilities by the team management with more than useful contributions.

Among the flurry of records that Kohli broke, the other was scoring the maximum number of Test runs in a home season surpassing Virender Sehwag's record.

With the pitch offering some turn, batsmen will have an arduous task of saving the game, which looks highly unlikely against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The day belonged to Kohli, who scored a double hundred in less than five hours laced with 24 boundaries and in 239 balls. It was an innings that defined his class and also showed that it's only Kohli himself who can get out if the opposition bowling attack is merely pedestrian.

Kohli completed his in the post lunch session and then an arm ball from spinner Taijul Islam found the captain going for the late cut and was trapped leg before. But it was only after he has ensured that will not be batting for the second time in this Test match.

Kohli along with Rahane added 222 in little under 50 overs as Bangladesh, by then, had been outbattled the visitors.

Rahane missed out on a century with young Mehedi Hasan Miraz taking a spectacular one-handed diving catch off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. He hit 11 boundaries in his innings.

smashed 121 runs in the opening session and the second yielded another 143 more as Wriddhiman went on the offensive.

The Bengal stumper had hit six boundaries and a six in 124 balls.