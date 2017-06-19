Virat Kohli, Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 team

-
ALSO READHoping for an English turnaround ICC Champions Trophy: Proteas were unrecognisable against India, says Smith Champions Trophy 2017: Watch out India! Bangladesh is no pushover Pakistan claims maiden Champions Trophy title; Kohli's boys fail to chase Champions Trophy 2017: An India-Pakistan title clash after a decade
-
Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the three Indian cricketers, whose name featured in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Team announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.
The ICC named Sarfraz Ahmed as the captain of the team.
Pakistan on Sunday came out on top with a commendable all-round performance as they defeated India by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.
The side includes four Pakistanis, three Indians, three Englishmen and one Bangladeshi, with Kane Williamson of New Zealand as 12th man.
The side was selected by a jury of cricket experts, which included former captains Michael Atherton of England, India's Sourav Ganguly, Rameez Raja of Pakistan as well as Lawrence Booth (Editor, Wisden Almanack and cricket writer, The Mail) and Julian Guyer (cricket correspondent, Agence France-Presse), with ICC General Manager — Cricket, Geoff Allardice, as chairman.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Team is:
i) Shikhar Dhawan (India) (338 runs)
ii) Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) 252 runs)
iii) Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) (293 runs)
iv) Virat Kohli (India) (258 runs)
v) Joe Root (England) (258 runs)
vi) Ben Stokes (England) (184 runs and three wickets)
vii) Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (captain) (wicketkeeper) (76 runs and nine dismissals)
viii) Adil Rashid (England) (seven wickets)
ix) Junaid Khan (Pakistan) (eight wickets)
x) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) (seven wickets)
xi) Hassan Ali (Pakistan) (13 wickets)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU