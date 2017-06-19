Virat Kohli, Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 team

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener and were the three Indian cricketers, whose name featured in the announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

The ICC named as the captain of the

Pakistan on Sunday came out on top with a commendable all-round performance as they defeated India by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

The side includes four Pakistanis, three Indians, three Englishmen and one Bangladeshi, with Kane Williamson of New Zealand as 12th man.

The side was selected by a jury of cricket experts, which included former captains Michael Atherton of England, India's Sourav Ganguly, Rameez Raja of Pakistan as well as Lawrence Booth (Editor, Wisden Almanack and cricket writer, The Mail) and Julian Guyer (cricket correspondent, Agence France-Presse), with ICC General Manager — Cricket, Geoff Allardice, as chairman.

The is:

i) (India) (338 runs)

ii) Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) 252 runs)

iii) Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) (293 runs)

iv) (India) (258 runs)

v) Joe Root (England) (258 runs)

vi) Ben Stokes (England) (184 runs and three wickets)

vii) (Pakistan) (captain) (wicketkeeper) (76 runs and nine dismissals)

viii) Adil Rashid (England) (seven wickets)

ix) Junaid Khan (Pakistan) (eight wickets)

x) (India) (seven wickets)

xi) Hassan Ali (Pakistan) (13 wickets)