Virat Kohli first Indian sportsperson to ink Rs 100-cr deal with Puma

The long-term deal could potentially cover Kohli’s remaining career with the Indian team. A bulk of the endorsement deal, estimated between Rs 12 crore to 14 crore annually, is locked up in fixed payout.
“It’s a privilege to be part of a great list of athletes that Puma has,” Kohli told TOI. “Not just today’s icons like Usain Bolt, but also the brand’s rich history with Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry and others. Both Puma and I are committed to a long-term partnership. I am impressed by the way Puma has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a short period of time,” he added.
A new era begins now. With @PUMA. #Forever #ForeverFaster pic.twitter.com/3d4rS3aHou— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 19, 2017
