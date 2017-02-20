Virat Kohli first Indian sportsperson to ink Rs 100-cr deal with Puma

became the first Indian sports personality to strike a Rs 100-crore endorsement deal with a single brand, reported Times of India. Kohli signed an eight-year deal with sports apparel brand worth Rs 110 crore. The Indian cricket captain is now set to join the likes of Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell and Thierry Henry, among others, as a global ambassador for the brand.



The long-term deal could potentially cover Kohli’s remaining career with the Indian team. A bulk of the endorsement deal, estimated between Rs 12 crore to 14 crore annually, is locked up in fixed payout.



“It’s a privilege to be part of a great list of athletes that has,” Kohli told TOI. “Not just today’s icons like Usain Bolt, but also the brand’s rich history with Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry and others. Both and I are committed to a long-term partnership. I am impressed by the way has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a short period of time,” he added.

Only Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been in the Rs 100-crore club through multi-year contracts with talent management agencies, but they have never been signed by a single brand for such a big amount.

