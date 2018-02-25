Virat Kohli receives ICC Test Championship mace as India retains top spot

Skipper was presented with the prestigious Test Championship Mace as India retained the top spot in the Test Team Rankings. On behalf of the ICC, the mace was presented by Hall of Famers and at a ceremony at the Newlands Stadium here after India concluded the tour of South Africa by clinching the T20 International series 2-1, following a seven-run win in third match last night. India ensured the number one spot on the Test Team Rankings and a prize of $1 million after their victory in the third Test at Johannesburg against South Africa last month. The win ensured that no team can move ahead of India in the Test rankings at the 3 April cut-off date. India won the prize for a second year running and have now been at the top of the rankings since October 2016. They have also been at the top two times before under Kohli in January-February 2016 and in August 2016. Indias longest stint at the number-one position was from November 2009 to August 2011, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain. The other captains to have received the mace are Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, (all Australia), Andrew Strauss (England), Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla (both South Africa) and (Pakistan). It's truly a great feeling to hold the Test Championship mace again, which is an acknowledgement of our success in the truest format of the game," Kohli said. We're proud of the way we have performed in Test matches over the past couple of years and our performances have reflected in the rankings. The quality of a side is judged in the way players step up when needed, and that is what our boys have done time and again." Kohli said it has been challenging to succeed across formats and hoped his team will continue to set the bar high in future. It is heartening to be at the top of the Test rankings in an era when its challenging to do consistently well across formats. But that is something that we have managed fairly well and something that Id like my team to continue doing with their hard work and determination," he said. I'd like to thank all players who have been part of our squads during this period and also the support staff for contributing to our success and for helping out in different aspects of the game. Id also like to thank all our fans for supporting us across the globe. Chief Executive David Richardson congratulated India, saying: India has been simply outstanding in Test over the last twelve months and Id like to congratulate Virat and his team for retaining the Mace.

They have produced some memorable moments that will go down in Test match history. They are certainly deserving of their number one ranking doing so much to attract fans around the world to Test with their entertaining and attacking style of play and great quality of Former India skipper Gavaskar said it was a moment of pride for him and wished the team luck for future assignment. Its really nice to be handing over the Test Championship mace once again to the Indian captain. Its really a huge achievement to do well continuously in Test and Virat should be a really proud man to have led his side to such success in this format," he said. Test always tests the class of players and to be acknowledged as the best in the format by the game's world governing body is really a moment of great pride. Congratulations to Virat and the boys for this accomplishment and wish them all the best for the future. Former Test batsman Pollock also congratulated the team: Its a privilege to be part of this occasion. Id like to congratulate the Indian team for their consistent performances in Test and Virat for leading the team to continued success," he said. It's a big achievement to become the best in any field and its even more difficult to remain at the top. Virat and his boys have done that and deserve every bit of praise in this regard. This shows their fortitude and I am sure they are destined for more success. I wish them all the best for the coming years.