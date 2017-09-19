Virat Kohli, Sanjiv Goenka to raise funds for celebrity golf tournament

The RPSG
Group (RPSG) and the Virat Kohli
Foundation (VKF) have joined hands to organise a charity golf
tournament, as part of their sports
development initiatives.
The two have collaborated as co-promoters on this annual event which will feature corporate executives and celebrity golfers teaming and competing in a day-long event called the RP-SG Invitational Celebrity Golf
Tournament.
This event is a lead-up to the RPSG
Indian Sports
Honours, conceptualised to engage corporates
across the country. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Virat Kohli
Foundation. The funds raised through the event will be utilised to support deserving junior athletes from different disciplines through the foundation.
Star Sports
has been finalised as the broadcasting partner for the event. Interestingly, this will be one of the only golf
events to be aired on the Star India network, since Sony Ten Golf
owns most of the properties in the market.
The event was conceptualised by Cornerstone Sport- the Mumbai-based sports
marketing and talent management agency that handles the brand Kohli, along with the business engagements and brand management of other star cricketers.
"The objective is to create an opportunity for like-minded corporates
to come together for the betterment of sport in the country. Golf
is a great platform to achieve this. Most CEO's and decision makers within the corporate fraternity play golf
recreationally and this was a chance to bring them together to work towards a common challenge," explains Anirudha Thammanna, GM, intellectual properties at Cornerstone.
Interested corporates
will be invited to buy slots to compete in the event. There will be nine golfing celebrities taking part in the event, apart from nine corporate representatives, who will be playing alongside in the event. A draft ceremony will be held where the participating corporate representatives will pick the celebrity they would like to play with. Apart from the participation fee that the corporates
will need to pay, funds will also be raised through sponsorships (on-ground).
The competition will be played with a 4-ball format across 18 holes, using a 'shot-gun' start. There will be one round of Golf
(18 holes) as part of the competition, with exciting prizes to be won for 'hole-in-one', longest drive and straightest drive. The venue of the event is yet to be decided as are the participating celebrities.
