Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody apply for India cricket coach post

Kumble is an automatic entry into the process

Kumble is an automatic entry into the process

Legendary opener on Thursday became the most prominent name to apply for the Indian cricket team's chief coach's post, which would be technically vacant when Anil Kumble's term comes to an end after the



While Kumble is an automatic entry into the process, the others in the fray are Australian Tom Moody and Englishman Richard Pybus.



The two Indians among applicants are former fast bowler Dodda Ganesh and former India A coach Lalchand Rajput.



However, the entry of Sehwag -- one of India's greatest ever game changer -- makes the battle for the position very interesting.



He doesn't have any prior coaching experience apart from mentoring IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and recently, it was the BCCI top brass that convinced him to apply for the post.

Press Trust of India