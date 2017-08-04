TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Vegetable price rise: Double your tomato deposits at Congress 'bank' in UP
Business Standard

Virgin means unmarried, nothing offensive: Minister on marital status form

The form also asked the male recruits to mention whether they had only one wife or more

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Dented Bihar ruling alliance needs repair
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photo: PTI

Bihar's premier government hospital, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), kicked up a row by asking its new recruits to declare if they are "virgins" or married but later dropped the word and replaced it with "unmarried".

Amid the furore over the issue, the health minister, however, sought to explain away the gaffe, saying that the meaning of the word virgin in the dictionary was 'kunwari' or unmarried which was not objectionable.


The marital declaration form given to the new recruits had asked them to declare whether "he/she was a bachelor/widower/virgin".

The form also asked the male recruits to mention whether they had only one wife or more.

"After the matter came to my notice I ordered to delete the word 'virgin' from the form and in its place write 'unmarried' which is a standard practise," Health minister Mangal Pandey told PTI today.

Earlier, while talking to a private TV channel, he said, "I saw the dictionary for the meaning of virgin and found that in Hindi, it means Kanya, Kuwari or Kanya Rashi which are not objectionable...But seeing the widespread opposition, I got the word deleted and replaced it with unmarried."

Talking to PTI, IGIMS director N R Biswas confirmed having replaced the word "virgin" with "unmarried" in the form.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements