Virgin means unmarried, nothing offensive: Minister on marital status form

Bihar's hospital, the Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), kicked up a row by asking its new recruits to declare if they are "virgins" or married but later dropped the word and replaced it with "unmarried".



Amid the furore over the issue, the health minister, however, sought to explain away the gaffe, saying that the meaning of the word virgin in the dictionary was 'kunwari' or which was not objectionable.



The marital declaration form given to the new recruits had asked them to declare whether "he/she was a bachelor/widower/virgin".The form also asked the male recruits to mention whether they had only one wife or more."After the matter came to my notice I ordered to delete the word 'virgin' from the form and in its place write 'unmarried' which is a standard practise," Health minister Mangal Pandey told PTI today.Earlier, while talking to a private TV channel, he said, "I saw the dictionary for the meaning of virgin and found that in Hindi, it means Kanya, Kuwari or Kanya Rashi which are not objectionable...But seeing the widespread opposition, I got the word deleted and replaced it with "Talking to PTI, IGIMS director N R Biswas confirmed having replaced the word "virgin" with "unmarried" in the form.