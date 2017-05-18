Visitors barred from carrying laptops, tablets at American centres

It includes Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will not be allowed entry

Starting from Thursday, visitors carrying or tablets at the American centres in the capital, and will not be allowed entry.



The restriction on "personal electronics" will apply to all models of and tablets, including netbooks, chromebooks, iPads, Kindles, and MacBooks, a statement said.



The embassy did not cite any reason behind the decision.



However, barring the centre where all kinds of electronic devices are already banned, the visitors will be allowed to carry mobile phones in New Delhi, and



The statement also emphasised that there will be no facility for visitors to store these devices.

Press Trust of India