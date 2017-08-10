TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Govt launches national anthem video in sign language featuring disabled
Business Standard

Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5 reaches 132 mn viewers

Rural regions contributed bulk of reach at 90 mn while urban markets registered a reach of 42 mn

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

Bengaluru Bulls players with Bengal Warriors in action during their Pro Kabaddi League match in Nagpur. Photo: PTI
Bengaluru Bulls players with Bengal Warriors in action during their Pro Kabaddi League match in Nagpur. Photo: PTI

Vivo Pro Kabaddi registered a cumulative reach of 132 million viewers for the first 13 games. According to BARC data provided by the broadcaster — Star Sports — at the end of 13 games the tournament had garnered 376 million gross impressions. Post 13 games, Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5 rated 59 per cent higher than the first 13 games average of Pro Kabaddi Season 4.

While the game was viewed in both urban and rural markets, the rural regions contributed the bulk of reach at 90 million while the urban markets registered a reach of 42 million. Star Sports First, the free to air sports channel launched by the network in July, accounted for 28 per cent (36.3 million) of the total viewership generated during the first week of the tournament. 

In the male audiences above 15 years of age, all core markets saw a significant increase in viewership with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka registering a 40 per cent, 34 per cent and 52per cent growth in viewership respectively.

Thanks to the Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports First channels, Tamil Nadu witnessed a six-times increase in viewership while Uttar Pradesh doubled its viewership as well.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements