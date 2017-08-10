Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5 reaches 132 mn viewers

Vivo Pro Kabaddi
registered a cumulative reach of 132 million viewers for the first 13 games. According to BARC data provided by the broadcaster — Star Sports
— at the end of 13 games the tournament had garnered 376 million gross impressions. Post 13 games, Vivo Pro Kabaddi
Season 5 rated 59 per cent higher than the first 13 games average of Pro Kabaddi Season 4.
While the game was viewed in both urban
and rural
markets, the rural
regions contributed the bulk of reach at 90 million while the urban
markets registered a reach of 42 million. Star Sports
First, the free to air sports
channel launched by the network in July, accounted for 28 per cent (36.3 million) of the total viewership
generated during the first week of the tournament.
In the male audiences above 15 years of age, all core markets saw a significant increase in viewership
with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka registering a 40 per cent, 34 per cent and 52per cent growth in viewership
respectively.
