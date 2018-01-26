Vodafone CEO at WEF meet praises Modi Govt for ease of doing business

-
ALSO READIncrease in spectrum cap will hasten network rollout: Vodafone CEO at WEF Trai to meet telcos on January 23 to chart out 2018 telecom agenda Vodafone's international arbitrations abuse of law: Govt tells Delhi HC Reduce interest on spectrum payment, not mobile termination charges: Voda Idea Cellular to raise Rs 32 bn from promoter group entities
-
During his speech at a WEF Governors meeting this morning, Mr. Vittorio Colao, Vodafone Group Plc's CEO, complimented India and Prime Minister Modi's government for a marked improvement in the ease of doing business in the country during the last four years.
After the meeting, Mr. Colao elaborated and said, "Digital India and Make in India are transformational initiatives. The focus of Prime Minister Modi's government and India's new progressive policy framework are ensuring their successful execution.
India's enhanced economic liberalisation will bring more international investment into its growing economy, which will in turn generate exciting opportunities and boost job creation."
Within the telecom sector specifically, Mr. Colao said, "India has significantly increased the amount of spectrum which is now available to operators. The proposed increase in spectrum caps will further hasten the roll out of networks to the benefit of customers, government and industry."
"Simplicity and transparency are key to the reforms introduced and this has been recognised by the significant improvement in India's position in the Ease of Doing Business global rankings. The swift progress we have made in just under a year towards the completion of our merger with Idea Cellular is testimony to this fresh approach. India has a clear set of well-defined M&A rules and we are seeing their fair and speedy implementation," said Mr. Colao.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU