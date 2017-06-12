TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

CBSE sets NEET result process in motion following SC order
Business Standard

Volatility in job market continues; May activity sees 4% dip: Report

Telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7% and 10% fall, respectively

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Volatility in job market continues; May activity sees 4% dip: Report

Job market activity registered a decline of 4 per cent in May led by the IT-software industry that was hit the most and this trend is expected to continue for a few more months, says a report.

The Naukri Job Speak index for May this year stood at 1,904, down 4 per cent from the corresponding period last year, indicating a fall in the overall new job creation scenario.

"The job market continues to be volatile and there is an air of caution and uncertainty across industries and cities. The Jobspeak index for May has shown negative growth of 4 per cent year-on-year. This trend may continue for few more months before the job market starts moving north again," Naukri.Com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said.

Among key industries, telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7 per cent and 10 per cent fall respectively, while banking saw an 8 per cent rise during May this year as compared to May 2016.

A functional area analysis showed that while IT- software jobs fell by 14 per cent, BPO jobs saw a drop of 16 per cent for the same time-period. Meanwhile, banking/insurance and accounts/finance jobs saw a growth of 16 per cent and 2 per cent respectively since May last year, the report said.

There was also a decline in hiring activity in major metros - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Out of the 13 key cities tracked, 12 saw a decrease in hiring activity in May. Coimbatore was the only city that saw an increase of 17 per cent as compared to May 2016.

Moreover, hiring across all experience levels saw a fall in May. In 0-3 years' experience category hiring saw a 11 per cent fall in May since the previous month, while jobs for 13- 16 years of experience witnessed a fall of 6 per cent.

Hiring in mid-management (8-12 years of experience) and above 16 years of experience, both witnessed a decrease of 6 per cent during May, the report said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Volatility in job market continues; May activity sees 4% dip: Report

Telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7% and 10% fall, respectively

Telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7% and 10% fall, respectively
Job market activity registered a decline of 4 per cent in May led by the IT-software industry that was hit the most and this trend is expected to continue for a few more months, says a report.

The Naukri Job Speak index for May this year stood at 1,904, down 4 per cent from the corresponding period last year, indicating a fall in the overall new job creation scenario.

"The job market continues to be volatile and there is an air of caution and uncertainty across industries and cities. The Jobspeak index for May has shown negative growth of 4 per cent year-on-year. This trend may continue for few more months before the job market starts moving north again," Naukri.Com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said.

Among key industries, telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7 per cent and 10 per cent fall respectively, while banking saw an 8 per cent rise during May this year as compared to May 2016.

A functional area analysis showed that while IT- software jobs fell by 14 per cent, BPO jobs saw a drop of 16 per cent for the same time-period. Meanwhile, banking/insurance and accounts/finance jobs saw a growth of 16 per cent and 2 per cent respectively since May last year, the report said.

There was also a decline in hiring activity in major metros - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Out of the 13 key cities tracked, 12 saw a decrease in hiring activity in May. Coimbatore was the only city that saw an increase of 17 per cent as compared to May 2016.

Moreover, hiring across all experience levels saw a fall in May. In 0-3 years' experience category hiring saw a 11 per cent fall in May since the previous month, while jobs for 13- 16 years of experience witnessed a fall of 6 per cent.

Hiring in mid-management (8-12 years of experience) and above 16 years of experience, both witnessed a decrease of 6 per cent during May, the report said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Volatility in job market continues; May activity sees 4% dip: Report

Telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7% and 10% fall, respectively

Job market activity registered a decline of 4 per cent in May led by the IT-software industry that was hit the most and this trend is expected to continue for a few more months, says a report.

The Naukri Job Speak index for May this year stood at 1,904, down 4 per cent from the corresponding period last year, indicating a fall in the overall new job creation scenario.

"The job market continues to be volatile and there is an air of caution and uncertainty across industries and cities. The Jobspeak index for May has shown negative growth of 4 per cent year-on-year. This trend may continue for few more months before the job market starts moving north again," Naukri.Com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said.

Among key industries, telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7 per cent and 10 per cent fall respectively, while banking saw an 8 per cent rise during May this year as compared to May 2016.

A functional area analysis showed that while IT- software jobs fell by 14 per cent, BPO jobs saw a drop of 16 per cent for the same time-period. Meanwhile, banking/insurance and accounts/finance jobs saw a growth of 16 per cent and 2 per cent respectively since May last year, the report said.

There was also a decline in hiring activity in major metros - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Out of the 13 key cities tracked, 12 saw a decrease in hiring activity in May. Coimbatore was the only city that saw an increase of 17 per cent as compared to May 2016.

Moreover, hiring across all experience levels saw a fall in May. In 0-3 years' experience category hiring saw a 11 per cent fall in May since the previous month, while jobs for 13- 16 years of experience witnessed a fall of 6 per cent.

Hiring in mid-management (8-12 years of experience) and above 16 years of experience, both witnessed a decrease of 6 per cent during May, the report said.

image
Business Standard
177 22