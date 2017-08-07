Vrindavan widows make 1,500 rakhis for 'brother Modi' with pictures of him

Elderly widows lodged at an 'ashram' here plan to present on on Monday their "brother" Prime Minister Modi over 1,500 'rakhis' they have specially made for him.

The rakhis, displaying colour pictures of Modi, were prepared by inmates of Meera Sahabhagini ashram.

Ten of the ashram inmates will visit Delhi on Monday to present basketfuls of sweets and rakhis to "brother Modi" on the occasion of that celebrates the love between brothers and sisters.

Sulabh International Vice-President Vinita Verma said: "We are awaiting a communication from the Prime Minister's Office to our request for permission to visit the Prime Minister's residence to tie rakhis on Modi's wrist."