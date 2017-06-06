Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

or fundamentalist Islam has made its way to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister said.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters in Jaipur, he noted that the situation in the Valley was under control and the government has given a free hand to the forces.

"Whatever is going on in had developed in the ten years before 2014. was known for Sufism, but in those ten years it has gradually moved towards Wahhabism," the Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting said.

"The situation in is under control and the Army is independent and need not seek Delhi's permission before taking action," he said.

After attending a coordination meeting of MPs and MLAs at the party office, Rathore said the saffron party has been sweeping elections and people are getting its advantages.

is an Islamic doctrine and religious movement, often described as ultraconservative, austere, fundamentalist or puritan.