WannaCry infests Tirupati computers; major damage to operations averted

Of over 2500 computers used by the temple, 36 were attacked

The attacked three dozen computers of Devasthanams, a trust which runs the famous Lord Venkateswara temple here, a senior official said here today.



"Of the over 2,500 computers, three dozen computers installed for local administration at the headquarters were attacked by the online virus," Devasthanam PRO Talari Ravi told PTI today.



The affected computers were all old versions which were later updated, he said, adding that the issue was also fixed completely.



A few hundred of the updated computers attached to the hill temple and others offering e-services to devotees were not hit as TTD's IT wing, in collaboration with IT major TCS, had taken all precautionary measures, he said.

Press Trust of India