WannaCry ransomware attack: Odisha to issue 20 point advisory to counter it

Reacting to the threat posed by 'WannaCry' bug, the government has finalised a twenty point advisory for its departments and for general users to safeguard their cyber space.

The government has prepared the comprehensive advisory after consultations with International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar and State eGovernance Mission Team (SeMT).

An advisory of Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India's cyber security agency, for prevention of threat has already been issued by the state government.

On a global scale, has infected lakhs of systems in around 150 nations, holding computer data to ransom at hospitals, telecommunication companies and other agencies.

A is basically a type of malware that blocks access to your computer until 'ransom' is paid to the hacker through online channels.

"So far, there have been no reports of any incidents. We will issue this advisory for all government departments and general masses at large on the government website to take precautionary steps. The IT (information technology) department is keeping tab on developments," said Rudra Narayan Palai, special secretary, state Electronics and IT department.

The advisories include keeping antivirus software up to date on all systems, installing security patches update to Windows System as mentioned in Microsoft Security Bulletin MS17, disable macros in Microsoft Office products. It also asks to disable remote desktop connections, employ least privileged accounts, ensure use of pop-up blockers and ad-blockers in browsers for better security and removal of "mssecsvc.exe" and "tasksche.exe", if found in the Windows Directory.

The IT department advised to follow safe practices when browsing the web and ensure the web browsers are secured enough with appropriate content controls. The department, which is also in touch with CERT-In, has alerted to block all the server message block (SMB) ports on enterprise edge and premier network devices.

The criminal investigation department (CID) of police on Monday had also issued an advisory note to avoid the cyber attack.