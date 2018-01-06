Want complete ban on release of 'Padmavat', song 'Ghoomar': Karni Sena

Despite a series of modifications being made in the controversial film "Padmavati" including its renaming as "Padmavat", the on Friday again raised a demand for a complete ban on the film.

Speaking to media here, observer said that filmmaker should forget dreaming about the film's release.

"All efforts of Bhansali and (Central Board of Film Certification) shall go down the drain as we will never allow the screening of anywhere in India or abroad.

"We are still adamant on our demand. Let there be a complete ban on the release of Padmavati," he added.

Kalvi also demanded a complete ban on the "Ghoomar" song. "We don't want any changes in the said song, however, we demand a complete ban on the same," he said.

He also questioned the 'authenticity' of the panel formed by the to review the film.

Not all of them were historians, hence, their suggestions hardly make a difference, he said, adding that the proposed to bring in nine historians in the panel but ended calling only three historians "which speaks volumes on their seriousness to justify our demands".