Want complete ban on release of 'Padmavat', song 'Ghoomar': Karni Sena

Karni Sena observer Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali should forget dreaming about the film's release

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Padmavati protest
Members of Rajput community during protest against the Bollywood filmaker Sanjay Bhansali's upcoming movie in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Despite a series of modifications being made in the controversial film "Padmavati" including its renaming as "Padmavat", the Karni Sena on Friday again raised a demand for a complete ban on the film.

Speaking to media here, Karni Sena observer Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali should forget dreaming about the film's release.

"All efforts of Bhansali and CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) shall go down the drain as we will never allow the screening of Padmavati anywhere in India or abroad.

"We are still adamant on our demand. Let there be a complete ban on the release of Padmavati," he added.

Kalvi also demanded a complete ban on the "Ghoomar" song. "We don't want any changes in the said song, however, we demand a complete ban on the same," he said.

He also questioned the 'authenticity' of the panel formed by the CBFC to review the film.

Not all of them were historians, hence, their suggestions hardly make a difference, he said, adding that the CBFC proposed to bring in nine historians in the panel but ended calling only three historians "which speaks volumes on their seriousness to justify our demands".

 
First Published: Sat, January 06 2018. 12:11 IST

