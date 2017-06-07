Want DGCA, pilots to work in a collaborative manner: Jayant Sinha

DGCA had filed a police complaint against 34 pilots for posting 'obscene' messages on WhatsApp group

DGCA had filed a police complaint against 34 pilots for posting 'obscene' messages on WhatsApp group



Union minister Jayant Sinha has said that regulators and pilots should work together in a "very collaborative manner", amid complaining to the police against some pilots.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has filed a police complaint against 34 pilots of Jet Airways, IndiGo, and GoAir for allegedly posting "obscene" messages on a WhatsApp group against officials at the regulator.



Following the complaint, Police had yesterday questioned 13 pilots.



When asked about the incident involving the pilots and the DGCA, Sinha said it was "unfortunate".



"It is obviously quiet distressing that (such) kind of language has been used and of course, we are hoping that... cooler minds will prevail and the matter will settle down," the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said.



"We obviously want our regulators and our pilots to be working together in a very collaborative and cooperative manner," he said.

Press Trust of India