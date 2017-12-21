'Want to thank all who stood by me': Kanimozhi after acquittal in 2G case

A special court on Thursday acquitted 19 accused, including former telecom minister and leader in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case relating to the



Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, Special Judge O P Saini also acquitted Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar in connection with the case.



"I would love to thank everyone who stood by me,” said after the court verdict.All acquitted in the case will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh each. This is done to ensure their presence in a higher appellate court if the verdict is challenged.In its charge sheet, the ED had also named supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal as an accused in the case in which it had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom (P) Ltd (STPL) promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.In its final report, the ED had named 10 individuals and nine companies as accused and listed them in the charge sheet for the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.Besides Kalaignar TV, the other companies accused in the case were STPL (now Etisalat DB Telecom (P) Ltd), Kusegaon Realty (P) Ltd, Media & Entertainment (P) Ltd, Dynamix Realty, Eversmile Construction Company (P) Ltd, Conwood Construction & Developers (P) Ltd, DB Realty Ltd and Mystical Construction (P) Ltd (earlier known as Nihar Constructions (P) Ltd).

