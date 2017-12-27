JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

UP govt moves to withdraw 22-yr-old case against CM Adityanath

Tibet earthquake caused Brahmaputra's turbidity, not dams or mines: China
Business Standard

Was away from cricket for something more important than sport: Virat Kohli

It is not difficult for me to switch back to cricket after marriage as the cricket lies in my blood, says Virat Kohli

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Virat Kohli
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri address a pre-tour press conference in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that he had been away from cricket "for something which was much more important" to him than the sport.

Kohli said that it was not difficult for him to switch back to cricket after his marriage as the sport lies in his blood.

"I was away for something which was much more important, switching back to cricket is not difficult at all, cricket is in my blood," said Kohli, while addressing the media in Mumbai before India Team leaves for South Africa tour.

Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 11 in Italy and held their first wedding reception in Delhi recently, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the Delhi reception, the newlywed hosted their second star-studded marriage reception in the Astor Ballroom of St Regis, which saw the bigwigs of cricket and high-profile celebs of Bollywood, yesterday.

Virat, who had missed India's ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka due to his marriage, will return to lead the team as skipper for the six-match one-day series in South Africa.
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 20:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements