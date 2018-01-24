Watch: Anti-'Padmaavat' protests intensify, mob sets bus on fire in Gurgaon

A Roadways bus was set on fire on Wednesday near village Bhondsi in Gurgaon allegedly by activists of Karni Sena, who were protesting against the release of film 'Padmaavat'. This latest incident of hooliganism occurred despite Police claims that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state in the wake of the controversial movie's release tomorrow. ALSO READ: Padmaavat review: Epic movie, stands tall among great films of all time A group of activists torched the Roadways bus near village Bhondsi on the Sohna road here, police said. "A bus was burnt in the incident," said a in Gurgaon adding that there was no loss of life in the incident. Activists allegedly owing allegiance to were protesting against the release of the movie, an said. ALSO READ: Padmaavat row: Ahmedabad malls vandalised; Section 144 imposed in Gurgaon Significantly, a few days back, of Police B S Sandhu had cautioned trouble makers asserting that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state. The police had also said that it would provide adequate security to the cinema halls that screen the movie on January 25. A number of fringe groups had threatened multiplex, theatre and cinema hall owners against the screening of the movie alleging that it portrayed the character of 'Rani Padmavati' in "poor light". Earlier, a group of unidentified hooligans had vandalized a shopping mall in Kurukshetra in January 21.

Carrying sharp edged weapons and sticks, they broke the glasses panes of shops in the mall.