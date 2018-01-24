Watch: Anti-'Padmaavat' protests intensify, mob sets bus on fire in Gurgaon

-
ALSO READDespite CBFC clearance, Haryana becomes fourth BJP state to ban Padmaavat Screen 'Padmaavat' at your own risk, Karni Sena warns theatre owners 'Padmaavat': Karni Sena vandalises cinema hall in Bihar's Muzaffarpur Padmaavat: Karni Sena open to watching film ahead of release on January 25 Padmaavat row: Ahmedabad malls vandalised; Section 144 imposed in Gurgaon
-
A Haryana Roadways bus was set on fire on Wednesday near village Bhondsi in Gurgaon allegedly by activists of Karni Sena, who were protesting against the release of film 'Padmaavat'. This latest incident of hooliganism occurred despite Haryana Police claims that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state in the wake of the controversial movie's release tomorrow. ALSO READ: Padmaavat review: Epic movie, stands tall among great films of all time A group of activists torched the Haryana Roadways bus near village Bhondsi on the Sohna road here, police said. "A bus was burnt in the incident," said a police official in Gurgaon adding that there was no loss of life in the incident. Activists allegedly owing allegiance to Karni Sena were protesting against the release of the movie, an official said. ALSO READ: Padmaavat row: Ahmedabad malls vandalised; Section 144 imposed in Gurgaon Significantly, a few days back, Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu had cautioned trouble makers asserting that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state. The police had also said that it would provide adequate security to the cinema halls that screen the movie on January 25. A number of fringe groups had threatened multiplex, theatre and cinema hall owners against the screening of the movie alleging that it portrayed the character of 'Rani Padmavati' in "poor light". Earlier, a group of unidentified hooligans had vandalized a shopping mall in Kurukshetra in January 21.
Carrying sharp edged weapons and sticks, they broke the glasses panes of shops in the mall.
#WATCH: Protesters torched bus and pelted stones in protest against #Padmaavat at Gurugrams' Sohna Road. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/B13t6l8XuI— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU