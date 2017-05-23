TRENDING ON BS
IT industry layoffs: Upskilling may help professionals save their careers
Watch: Army damages Pakistani military posts in 'punitive assault'

Major General Ashok Narula called it a "very recent" operation

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian Army personnel taking positions

The Indian Army on Tuesday claimed to have decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent "punitive assault" as part of counter-terror strategy to stop cross-border militant incursion.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators...In recent actions in Naushera (border sector of Rajouri district), we have caused damage to Pakistan army posts," Major General Ashok Narula told reporters.

Asked when the attacks took place, Narula said it was "recent, very recent" operation.

Without disclosing any details, he released a 24-second video of destroying a Pakistani post by Indian army artillery.The video showed blowing up of at least 4-5 bunkers.

"Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the LoC. This is part of our counter-terror strategy. So that the number of terrorists (in the state) is brought down and Kashmir youth do not tread a wrong path," Maj. Gen. Narula said.

He said the Indian Army was aware that infiltration attempts from across the border would increase as snow has started melting - which would open up the traditional routes of militant incursion.

"The Indian Army pro-actively dominates the LoC. We want peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir."

 

