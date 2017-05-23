Watch: Army damages Pakistani military posts in 'punitive assault'

The on Tuesday claimed to have decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in in a recent "punitive assault" as part of counter-terror strategy to stop cross-border militant incursion.

"The Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators...In recent actions in Naushera (border sector of Rajouri district), we have caused damage to army posts," Major General Ashok Narula told reporters.

Asked when the attacks took place, Narula said it was "recent, very recent" operation.

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017 Without disclosing any details, he released a 24-second video of destroying a Pakistani post by artillery.The video showed blowing up of at least 4-5 bunkers.

"Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the LoC. This is part of our counter-terror strategy. So that the number of terrorists (in the state) is brought down and Kashmir youth do not tread a wrong path," Maj. Gen. Narula said.

He said the was aware that infiltration attempts from across the border would increase as snow has started melting - which would open up the traditional routes of militant incursion.

"The pro-actively dominates the LoC. We want peace and tranquility in "